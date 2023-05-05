Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 6,535 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 596,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

