Stifel Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $55.81 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

