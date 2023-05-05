Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $178.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

