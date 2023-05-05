STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Down 12.5%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 111,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 30,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

