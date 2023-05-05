Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 76,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 143% compared to the average volume of 31,611 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 27,743,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,439,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

