StockNews.com Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $4.36 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.