StockNews.com Downgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTBA opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

