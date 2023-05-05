StockNews.com Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $153.14.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

