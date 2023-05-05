Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.41. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 58,899 shares of company stock valued at $592,632 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

