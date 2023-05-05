StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

