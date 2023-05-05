Stratis Market Cap Hits $79.30 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Stratis has a market cap of $79.30 million and $2.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.20 or 0.06737715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,793,265 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

