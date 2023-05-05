Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,966. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

