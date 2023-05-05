Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,386. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

