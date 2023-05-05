Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.7 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.