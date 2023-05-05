Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.50-$11.00 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.0 %

SMCI stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 720,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

