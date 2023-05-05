Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.21-$2.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,711. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

