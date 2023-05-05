SVB Securities Trims AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price to $15.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 151.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCL. Cowen began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.12. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

