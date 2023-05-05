SVB Securities Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $81.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Securities from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

