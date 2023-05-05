Swipe Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $298.59 million and $28.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 563,355,316 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

