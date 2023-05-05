Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,561,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 461,893 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $424,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,422 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

