Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 243,054 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $538,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

