Swiss National Bank Has $400.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of American Tower worth $400,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.