Swiss National Bank Has $917.66 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,808 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Broadcom worth $917,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,932,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $614.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $624.07 and its 200-day moving average is $570.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

