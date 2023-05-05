Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531,642 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,356,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.