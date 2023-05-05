Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,409,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 484,546 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Walt Disney worth $643,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

