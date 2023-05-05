Swiss National Bank Sells 162,373 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,373 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $342,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.66. 440,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

