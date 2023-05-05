Swiss National Bank Sells 282,683 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,683 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Texas Instruments worth $613,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

