Swiss National Bank Sells 470,885 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,117,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 470,885 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $781,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

ABT opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

