Swiss National Bank Sells 472,365 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,365 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AbbVie worth $1,161,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $260.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.