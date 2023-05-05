Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $167.30.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.