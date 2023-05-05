Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 763,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761,022 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 1,289,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,876. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

