T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.