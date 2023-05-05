T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 1,905.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,343 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 6.23% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 318,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,850 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 29,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $338.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

