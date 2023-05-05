Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNDM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.27.

TNDM opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

