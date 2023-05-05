Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.41%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

