Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.91

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.5214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.