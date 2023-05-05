TD Cowen Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $28.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Insider Activity

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 130.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 60.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More

