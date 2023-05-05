TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FTI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $13.31 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

