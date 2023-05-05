Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

