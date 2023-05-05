Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 1,606,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.