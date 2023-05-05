Teck Resources (TECK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2023 – Teck Resources had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/3/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00.

5/1/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$68.00.

4/27/2023 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/27/2023 – Teck Resources had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/27/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$69.00.

4/27/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$76.00.

4/27/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

4/23/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$80.00.

4/20/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$80.00.

4/18/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.50.

4/17/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Teck Resources had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

4/11/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

4/4/2023 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

3/29/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TECK traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.