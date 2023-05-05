Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $13.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.
Teleflex Trading Up 3.3 %
TFX traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.03. 345,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Teleflex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
