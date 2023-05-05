Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,058. The company has a market cap of $849.07 million, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -924.88%.
Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.
