TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

TELUS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

