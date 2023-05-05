TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.82.

TSE T traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,282. The firm has a market cap of C$40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.86. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

