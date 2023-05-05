Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Simon Meester Sells 6,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 289,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,791. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

