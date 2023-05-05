TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $187.04 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $187.04 million and $9.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00058905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,069,239 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,746,498 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

