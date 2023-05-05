Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

