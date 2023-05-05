Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 117,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 91,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.