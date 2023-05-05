Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.