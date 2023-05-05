Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

